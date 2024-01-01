Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool

Fiorentina striker Kean delighted with Italy recall

Fiorentina striker Kean delighted with Italy recall
Fiorentina striker Kean delighted with Italy recall
Fiorentina striker Kean delighted with Italy recallTribalfootball
Fiorentina striker Moise Kean is delighted with his Italy recall.

Kean has been rewarded for his early season form with new club Fiorentina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I am very happy with this return to the Azzurri camp and it is wonderful to wear this jersey, work with my teammates and the coach, be given the opportunity to defend these colours," he said.

"I learned a lot over the last few months and had many experiences, both positive and negative, that helped me to mature. 

"I have a good rapport with the coach (Luciano Spalletti), I know that he expects a lot from me and now it is up to me to repay those who have faith in me.

“I feel good, it was planned to train separately yesterday, seeing as I had played both on Thursday in the Conference League and on Sunday in Serie A.”

Mentions
Serie AKean MoiseFiorentina
Related Articles
Fiorentina signing Adli: AC Milan said they had to sell me
Kempes: Juventus signing Gonzalez needs to make next step
Palladino happy with Fiorentina spirit for Monza draw