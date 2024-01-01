Palladino happy with Fiorentina spirit for Monza draw

Tribal Football
Palladino happy with Fiorentina spirit for Monza drawTribalfootball
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was happy with the spirit shown for their 2-2 draw against Monza.

Lazio came from 2-0 down to earn the point on Sunday.

Palladino said: “The opening 20 minutes were the best ones of the season. We were in control of the game. We conceded from their first chance.

“It could have been heavy to go two goals down, but I saw a group that never wanted to give up. I am convinced that this is a strong team that can do even more. I am sure that we’ll reach excellent results.”

Moise Kean struck his third goal in five games for the Viola.

“He’s shown great commitment since day one,” said Palladino.

“He runs and helps his teammates. We strongly wanted him, and he’s making himself available.”

