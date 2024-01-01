Fiorentina president Commisso takes swipe at AC Milan, Inter and Juventus cash rescues

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso insists he doesn't envy Serie A's biggest clubs.

Commisso is trying to build a team to compete with the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “I’m still wondering whether some teams that won in the past could even register for the season. I was about to buy Milan, but Mister Li got it, and you know how it finished.

"How about Zhang? We no longer know where he is. He was also forced to leave Inter due to debts with Oaktree. Then Juventus. After Ronaldo, Exor had to make a €900m cash injection to balance the books despite €450m annual revenue, three times more than Fiorentina.

"In terms of dimension and revenue, we can compare ourselves to Atalanta, which have been better than us in terms of results, but their project, including infrastructures, started earlier. I can’t envy the others.”