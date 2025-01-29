Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online

DONE DEAL: Fiorentina signing Mari says Monza farewell

Carlos Volcano
Pablo Mari and Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino
Pablo Mari and Fiorentina coach Raffaele PalladinoFiorentina/Facebook
Fiorentina signing Pablo Mari has posted a farewell to Monza.

Mari left Monza this week for the Viola in an outright transfer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He moves to Fiorentina for a fee of €1.8m, penning a deal to 2027 with the option for another 12 months.

Mari declared: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart Monza for making me feel at home in these years.

"Wearing this shirt was an honour, I will always carry with me the memories and emotions that we experienced together.

"Thanks to my teammates, the staff and the fans for all the support and great affection.

"Forever Biancorosso".

Mentions
Serie AMari PabloFiorentinaMonzaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent Vigorelli delighted placing Kayode at Brentford
Ex-Juventus midfielder Melo announces retirement
Brentford boss Frank welcomes new arrival Kayode