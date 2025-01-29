DONE DEAL: Fiorentina signing Mari says Monza farewell

Fiorentina signing Pablo Mari has posted a farewell to Monza.

Mari left Monza this week for the Viola in an outright transfer.

He moves to Fiorentina for a fee of €1.8m, penning a deal to 2027 with the option for another 12 months.

Mari declared: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart Monza for making me feel at home in these years.

"Wearing this shirt was an honour, I will always carry with me the memories and emotions that we experienced together.

"Thanks to my teammates, the staff and the fans for all the support and great affection.

"Forever Biancorosso".