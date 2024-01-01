Tribal Football
Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat hoping for good Man Utd news
Ex-Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat still hopes he will get a call from the club.

The Moroccan is hoping that he will remain a Red Devil for more than just one season.

However, United have not been eager to sign him permanently after a loan spell from Fiorentina.

"Staying is certainly an option," he said when United won the FA Cup in May.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Amrabat is still hoping that United will pay for him this summer.

Fiorentina, where he may remain if no suitor emerges, are seeking at least £12.7m.

