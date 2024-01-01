Fiorentina alerted as Amrabat appears in new Man Utd kit

Fiorentina were interested observers as Manchester United presented their new kit today.

Viola midfielder Sofyan Amrabat spent the second-half of the season on-loan at United.

Advertisement Advertisement

This morning, the presence of the player on the official United website (while other players have been canceled, such as Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial), on the squad's page has set tongues wagging.

In addition to his presence, it should be noted that Amrabat wears the new kit that Manchester United has presented in the past few hours.

As such, it does suggest Amrabat could be staying with United next season.