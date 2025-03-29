Fiorentina coach Palladino responds passionately to Newcastle Kean rumours

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino insists Moise Kean is happy at the Stadio Franchi.

The former Everton striker is being linked with a return to England at Newcastle United. He has a buyout clause set at €55m.

But Palladino is confident of Kean's commitment beyond the end of this season.

“When a player has to make a decision, he doesn’t look at the money, but at the love of the club and their ambition,” said Palladino.

“Our players have exceptional human and sporting value. David (De Gea) and Moise are happy here. They came from a particular situation and they’ve found love and trust. In the end, it will be their choice.”

On Kean, he added: "He has ambition and maturity, and he can still improve. He is the national team’s present and future. He must never lose his physical condition and work on it daily.

“I believe in hard work and growth. The team is doing a great job, which gives me confidence, Palladino continued.

“We had a meeting in the last few hours and we set goals that we want to establish. They know we must focus on one game at a time, with awareness that we can compete with anyone.”