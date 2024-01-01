Tribal Football
Most Read
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric
Man Utd great Cantona slams Ratcliffe over Ferguson axe: Big bag of s***!

Fiorentina coach Palladino: I don't want to set season goals

Fiorentina coach Palladino: I don't want to set season goals
Fiorentina coach Palladino: I don't want to set season goalsFiorentina/Facebook
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino is feeling happier about their progress after a slow start to the season.

The Viola found some form just before the international break.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palladino told Sky Italia: "Definitely positive for me and for the results that have arrived. There are aspects to improve on and we are working towards this, at the beginning we had some difficulties in finding the team identity and now we are on the right path.

"There is great growth in the lads, we have suffered only one defeat in what was probably the best match played, that is against Atalanta. I am happy with what the team is expressing now.

"I am aware of the fact that Fiorentina is a historic and ambitious club and so am I, with the staff and the team. This is a competitive group, we want to achieve great goals and improve ourselves and this is only possible with training, working hard as the team is going to give satisfaction to the fans.

"This is all we can promise, I would like the team to grow more and more. This is why I don't feel like talking about a goal, because the goal is to do well on a daily basis."

Mentions
Serie APalladino RaffaeleFiorentina
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Monza chief Galliani proud of Maldini; offers support to Palladino
Dida insists Fiorentina defeat can only be blip for AC Milan