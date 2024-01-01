Fiorentina coach Palladino: I don't want to set season goals

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino is feeling happier about their progress after a slow start to the season.

The Viola found some form just before the international break.

Palladino told Sky Italia: "Definitely positive for me and for the results that have arrived. There are aspects to improve on and we are working towards this, at the beginning we had some difficulties in finding the team identity and now we are on the right path.

"There is great growth in the lads, we have suffered only one defeat in what was probably the best match played, that is against Atalanta. I am happy with what the team is expressing now.

"I am aware of the fact that Fiorentina is a historic and ambitious club and so am I, with the staff and the team. This is a competitive group, we want to achieve great goals and improve ourselves and this is only possible with training, working hard as the team is going to give satisfaction to the fans.

"This is all we can promise, I would like the team to grow more and more. This is why I don't feel like talking about a goal, because the goal is to do well on a daily basis."