Fiorentina coach Palladino happy with Amrabat for Parma draw: I love him

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino says he hopes to keep Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco midfielder played in yesterday's 1-1 draw with Parma.

Palladino said: "I love him, he's a very good boy, we've created a great relationship with him. He's a sincere boy from heart.

"He sent signals to me and to Fiorentina, making himself available from day one. The transfer rumours are normal, he is a player of a certain level, he and the club will decide his future. I hope I can still coach him, for me he is a great player."

He also said on the draw: "The analysis is right, new game principles, different players, it takes time and patience. Today we did very positive things, but we will have to put others right, both errors in choice and on a technical level.

"I'm not worried, we we just need time. From tomorrow we will analyze what didn't work and what we need to improve on. I liked the team spirit, we had opportunities to score goals, I knew the insides of this match, Parma are quick and fast, there are many aspects on which we can still improve."