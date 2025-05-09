Fiorentina coach Palladino admits "deep disappointment" after ECL semi defeat

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino admitted great disappointment after their Europa Conference League semifinal defeat to Real Betis.

The tie was taken into extra-time before Ez Abde struck for the visitors to earn a 2-2 draw and hand the tie to Betis 4-3 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Palladino said: "This game leaves us with a deep sense of disappointment. We really wanted to reach the final, but we were up against a team full of quality players.

"They opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick from Antony, but we bounced back with two goals and were in control of the game in the second half.

"We even had a chance to score a third and then in extra time, in what was probably our best spell, we conceded a goal that we probably could have avoided. But the team gave their all and I have no criticism of my players.

"Luck is a part of football and I think the key moments tonight made the difference. We played a great game, but unfortunately it wasn't enough. I'm proud of my players, although in the end we lacked that spark that could have taken us further."