Fiorentina secure Palladino to new deal

Raffaele Palladino has signed a new contract with Fiorentina.

The Viola coach has extended his deal to 2027 in the last 24 hours.

Palladino's previous contract was due to expire in 2026 and Fiorentina announced a 12 month extension on Wednesday afternoon.

Fiorentina made their move a day out from the second-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal second-leg against Real Betis. Betis lead the aggregate score 2-1.