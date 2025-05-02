Isco admits "bittersweet" Real Betis win after late Fiorentina goal

Real Betis midfielder Isco insists they can be happy with their 2-1 win against Fiorentina.

Ez Abde and Antony had Betis 2-0 ahead before Luca Ranieri pulled one back for the visitors in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal on Thursday night.

Despite the Viola goal, Isco insisted they can be happy with the result: "Happy with the win. It was very important to win today at home. It's true that the result perhaps fell a little short considering the chances we created.

"But I'm happy because they're a great team. We lived up to the hype. Perhaps it's a bittersweet feeling that it wasn't with a bigger advantage, but it's a semi-final in a European competition and it's not easy."

Isco also had a word on the relationship he is enjoying with the Beticos support.

He added, "Well, in the end... when they recognise the work you do, I'm happy. Happy that people love me, that I make them enjoy themselves, that's what football is all about. I'm enjoying it a lot too; the love we feel for each other is mutual.

"Happy for the victory and for taking another step in Europe, which is important for the club's growth. And with the utmost ambition to always want more."