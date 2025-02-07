Fiorentina chief Prade: I wrote to the boys after victory over Inter Milan

Fiorentina sports director Daniele Prade paid tribute to their players this morning after last night's superb victory over Inter Milan.

The Viola thumped the defending champions 3-0 at the Stadio Franchi.

Prade said earlier today: "A wonderful evening, I wrote to the boys 'Thank you, heroes'. It was a special match both for what happened to (Edoardo) Bove, and because we were very few available, that is 11 plus Moreno, twelve outfield players. It was an emotional match: I thank the players and the coach so much.

"These are the matches where heart counts. We have always been good at restarting and even in the first half we were dangerous with Moise Kean and Dodo. But in general I am also very happy for those who play a little less but who did very well tonight: Richardson, Mandragora, Parisi, they all put their heart into it.

"Beltran is someone who leaves nothing. Ranieri is a certainty. But I can name them all. This is a victory that gives energy. Now we will try to recover Adli and Gudmundsson and we will also have all the new players available, even if I will have to tell the coach to put the exact same formation back at San Siro (laughs) I also want to thank the public: it was the extra weapon, it pushed us a lot."