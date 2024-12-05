Empoli coach D'Aversa declares Coppa victory at Fiorentina "historic"

Empoli coach Roberto D'Aversa declared their Coppa Italia victory at Fiorentina as "historic".

Empoli won the tie on penalties after the score finished 2-2 in normal time, leaving D'Aversa full of pride.

Advertisement Advertisement

How much did you need a performance like that?

"We had met Milan at the worst moment, but in the second half at San Siro the team had a proactive and aggressive attitude like tonight. Today in the second half Fiorentina came out but we stayed in it, we believed and we got through to the next round. Penalties are a lottery but well done. We had a lot of guys and an average age of 23-24: we beat the penalties under the Fiorentina curve as requested by the League, the evening will remain in the history of our club."

Did you expect a match like this?

"When I saw the lineup I told my boys that it was positive to compete with them. For Ekong it was positive to compete with Dodo: it was stimulating. Seeing the two squads I challenge you to predict a verdict like this. Only credit to the boys."

Did he get the answers he wanted?

"Yes. Allow me to say hello to Bove, who we said goodbye to yesterday. We were pleased to see him, as were his parents and girlfriend. They are going through a delicate moment and I say this on behalf of Empoli but as a father of a family."

Many guys besides Seghetti and Esposito showed off their skills:

"Marianucci has always done well when he was called upon. He's been showing since the first day of training camp, the hierarchy can change. Credit to him for being ready. Tonight he showed he can be there, with personality like on the penalty kick. Him and also Ekong, he scored in both Coppa Italia matches. And also Tosto. Good guys, but they have to keep working. The difficult thing is not getting there but continuing."

Do you have more certainties towards Verona?

"The Coppa Italia is probably an objective, they have often reached the end. For us it was important to do well and have confirmation on the point of certain guys. If then we go through to the round, positivity brings positivity. And we will go to Verona against a direct competitor with a different spirit."