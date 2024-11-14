Fiorentina ace Kean: Florence, as a city, believes in me

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean is delighted with the way his move to Florence has progressed.

Kean spoke to the New York Times about his impressive form this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked if he believes he can be the top scorer in Serie A this term: "Why not? It's something that motivates me, it's one of my goals. I like challenges and the one between me and (Mateo) Retegui (top of the table with 11 goals) is great because it's nice to have a bit of a challenge.

"If you don't have anyone pushing you, it's not as motivating."

Kean also said, "So many things have changed since I arrived here, like the prospects I have. Florence, as a city, believes in me and this has given me that extra boost to improve and do well. I watched some videos of (Gabriel) Batistuta and (Luca) Toni when I arrived.

"Florence has always been a great football city and this means a lot to me. The fans really take you into their hearts. They care about the shirt. They give you absolute warmth. This year it is very important for me to prove my worth. I came from a difficult year. I feel old because I started so young..."