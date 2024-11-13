Carboni: De Gea, Kean making huge impact at Fiorentina

Former Roma and Valencia defender Amedeo Carboni admits he's been impressed by Fiorentina this season.

Carboni feels summer signings David de Gea and Moise Kean are making a difference.

He said at La Clessidra awards function: "Nothing could be said about the quality of the goalkeeper. He has certainly found an ideal environment for him. The last few years in Manchester were tough, I can say that because I lived it, and now he has found the right environment. He is the player who has had the greatest impact on the results, certainly the best goalkeeper in the league at the moment.

"There is hope, as it was for Ranieri in England, but it will not be easy for Fiorentina to stay ahead of teams like Inter, Napoli and Juventus. At this moment today they are a very important team and they are where they are right now on merit. They have found two or three players who are performing at their best, like De Gea, but Kean has also found his ideal team and is performing impressively."

As a manager, would you have chosen Palladino? "There was some criticism at the beginning, but when you change a coach after so many years it is not easy to instill new ideas in the players. You always have to give at least 10 games to a coach, and now he is showing that he has very important ideas".