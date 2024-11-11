Di Gennaro: Kean can help Fiorentina dream big

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Fiorentina midfielder Antonio Di Gennaro is full of praise for striker Moise Kean.

The Italy international struck a hat-trick in Fiorentina's win against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Di Gennaro told Radio FirenzeViola: "March and April are the key months, there are a lot of games today. He is 24 years old, he must always unleash this strength that he has.

"Now he is like a leader, he felt considered by the coach and the environment. In my opinion Kean is stronger than (Dusan) Vlahovic, he has more shots.

"If he doesn't fall back, he can start a new cycle at Fiorentina. And also keep an eye on (Lucas) Beltran's skills. If another striker arrives, he must fit into a very consolidated group and this is not easy. If Fiorentina were to also beat Inter, then we can really think big."

