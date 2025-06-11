FIGC in talks with Gattuso today about Italy job

FIGC in talks with Gattuso today about I

Rino Gattuso is in advanced talks with FIGC to take the Italy national team job.

After the dismissal of Luciano Spalletti and Claudio Ranieri's decision to reject their overtures, Italy's football federation have turned to Gattuso.

The former Napoli and AC Milan coach is available after leaving Hajduk Split at the end of last season.

TMW says more talks are set to be held today between FIGC officials and Gattuso, who is currently in Marbella, Spain, where his family home is now.

FIGC are expected to offer Gattuso a deal to the 2026 World Cup, with the 2006 winner said to be eager to embrace the challenge.

Sources close to negotiations say the goodwill on both sides suggests an agreement is now close.