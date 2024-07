Feyenoord midfielder Stengs admits Lazio interest

Feyenoord midfielder Calvin Stengs admits he has interest from Lazio.

However, he insists a deal is not close to being settled.

Stengs told ESPN: "It’s true, Lazio came looking for me, but there is nothing concrete.

“I am happy at Feyenoord. I’ve only been here for a year, so we’ll see what happens.”

Stengs joined Feyenoord a year ago from Nice for €6m.