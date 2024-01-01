Ferrara: McTominay offers something different to Napoli

Tribal Football
Former Napoli defender Ciro Ferrara admits Scott McTominay has helped transform the Azzurri this season.

McTominay scored in Friday night's 3-1 win against Como.

Ferrara later told DAZN: "Napoli suffered in the first half, Como played a great game, in the second half they only had to improve in the defensive phase, a balance still needs to be found in the Como team.

"He (McTominay) provides quality, quantity, he has great desire. And the people of Naples have already taken him under their wing. He has presented himself in a great way. He has particular characteristics because he starts as a central midfielder but then you find him as a striker next to (Romelu) Lukaku.

"This double version of his allows him to shoot many times."

