Father of AC Milan midfielder Reijnders: He had two years to prove himself

Father of AC Milan midfielder Reijnders: He had two years to prove himself

The father of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has recalled a pact they had when he was a youngster.

Martin Reijnders admits Tijjani was granted two years as a junior to prove himself good enough for football.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled to AD: “The boys (Tijjani Reijnders and his brother) had something special. They were able to read the game at a young age. Then they had an immense advantage over their colleagues. Tijjani went straight to the top of the world. I once told him: ‘If I had been the coach I would have thrown you out of football, you do nothing!’

“Above all, he accepted constructive criticism. Even if it drove us crazy at times. I told him that if he signed a contract he could leave school. He had two years to prove himself, otherwise, he would go back to school.

"My wife didn’t agree. But if you can become a footballer, that piece of paper is worthless. You can become extremely financially independent.”