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Fabregas admits Como were 'lucky' to come away with win over Venezia

Fabregas admits Como were 'lucky' to come away with win over Venezia
Fabregas admits Como were 'lucky' to come away with win over VeneziaREUTERS

Como boss Cesc Fabregas admitted that his side were 'lucky' in their 1-0 Serie A win over Venezia on Sunday (November 1).

 A Lucas Da Cunha penalty was enough to see Fabregas’ high-flying side past Venezia, moving them into the Serie A top four.

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The game wasn’t without its fair share of drama, however. Como conceded a spot kick too, from an incident involving Luis Milla, but after review, VAR overturned the on-field decision.

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, Fabregas acknowledged just how ‘lucky’ his side were.

“When I saw it, it looked like a clear penalty to me,” he admitted.

“Before coming here, I asked whether it was a penalty or not. It’s not me saying it, but I was told it wasn’t, because Luis doesn’t move his arm and is trying to keep it out of the way. 

“It looked like a penalty to me, we were lucky, but people who understand it better than me, professionals, said it wasn’t. Ours? That was clearer. 

“If the ball reaches Tasos and he isn’t touched from behind, it’s a goal. It’s difficult, and I’m saying that honestly.”

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