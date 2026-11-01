Como won a fourth Serie A game in a row and extended their unbeaten run in early kick-offs to 11 with a 1-0 home win over Venezia, who have now lost nine of 10 games this season.

Having been leapfrogged by AC Milan following their Derby della Madonnina victory last night, Como set about returning to the UEFA Champions League places against the basement boys.

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True to form, the hosts dominated the early stages and had their first clear opening just before the quarter-hour mark when Anastasios Douvikas’s strike was deflected behind by Matias Moreno.

The pressure on the visitors’ goal continued, and Filip Stankovic produced a stunning save to deny Como captain Lucas Da Cunha at his near post.

Venezia had been very much camped inside their own half for the majority of the opening half-hour, but on their first foray forward, referee Maria Caputi pointed to the spot for a handball by Luis Milla. However, a VAR review overturned the decision, and the hosts went back on the attack.

Stankovic parried Marc-Oliver Kempf’s vicious volley at the feet of the usually clinical Douvikas, whose touch let him down.

Having survived a penalty scare of their own, Como were awarded a spot-kick two minutes before the break for Juan Jesus’ clumsy foul on Douvikas.

Da Cunha made no mistake from 12 yards for his first goal of the season to send Cesc Fabregas’ men into the interval ahead.

The second half started very much in the same vein with the Biancoblu on top, and Stankovic had to be alert to Martin Baturina’s low drive on 48 minutes.

The game fell into a bit of a lull after this, but with only Parma having scored fewer goals than Venezia this season, Davide Nicola’s men were struggling to threaten the home goal. John Yeboah’s low strike forced a save from the largely untroubled Jean Butez before Yan Couto flashed a shot just wide at the other end as the final 15 minutes approached.

Try as they might, the Arancioneroverdi couldn’t punish the host’s inability to put the game to bed despite substitute Kike Perez’s best efforts, allowing Como to hang on for a victory that puts them back into fourth place, two points behind league leaders Lazio ahead of their clash with Cagliari later.

Match stats Flashscore

Venezia, meanwhile, remain rooted to the foot of the table without an away point this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luis Milla (Como)

Check out the match stats here.