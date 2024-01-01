Ex-Napoli striker Lucarelli: Chemistry between Conte and Lukaku goes beyond football

Former Napoli centre-forward Cristiano Lucarelli is happy seeing Romelu Lukaku with the Azzurri.

Lukaku has been impressive for the Serie A leaders so far this season.

Lucarelli told Radio Kiss Kiss: "He is the ideal striker for Napoli, but I think (Antonio) Conte is the ideal coach for Lukaku. No one has managed to make this player feel important more than Conte.

"Lukaku has several qualities, a physical superiority, but it's not like he has done as well as he does every time he works with Conte. The coach has entered his head, Lukaku feels the coach's trust and the numbers say it all.

"There is a chemistry that goes beyond football, Conte feels safe with Lukaku in attack."

Lucarelli also recalled: "Even now I feel Neapolitan, Neapolitans are everywhere. Every time I meet Neapolitans they always remind me of those two years I spent in Naples, but I always answer by saying that in those two years I was a bouncer in the locker room.

"Cavani, Lavezzi, Vargas asked me at the end of training to stay there with them and I gave them explanations and even Mazzarri appreciated it. Then that period gave me the go-ahead to think that maybe I should stop playing football and start being a coach."