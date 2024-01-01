Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players

Di Napoli: Conte wouldn't let AC Milan striker Leao get away with such attitude!

Di Napoli: Conte wouldn't let AC Milan striker Leao get away with such attitude!
Di Napoli: Conte wouldn't let AC Milan striker Leao get away with such attitude! Action Plus
Former Napoli star Arturo di Napoli says Rafael Leao needs to take responsibility for his underwhelming form so far this season.

Di Napoli insists Milan coach Paulo Fonseca isn't to blame for Leao's struggles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told TMW Radio: "We need to start questioning ourselves. Leao's attitude is to be condemned, he thinks he's a phenomenon and he's not, it's not a question of the coach.

"He can't play one game yes and 15 no. It's the continuity that gives you the dimension of a top player.

"Then you can also condemn the club for certain attitudes, because something like that couldn't happen with (Antonio) Conte."

Mentions
Serie ALeao RafaelDi Napoli ArturoConte AntonioAC MilanNapoli
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Massimo Oddo exclusive: Missing Barcelona move; stunned by Roma's De Rossi sacking; winning the lot
Udinese winger Thauvin convinced he has one final big club move left