Di Napoli: Conte wouldn't let AC Milan striker Leao get away with such attitude!

Former Napoli star Arturo di Napoli says Rafael Leao needs to take responsibility for his underwhelming form so far this season.

Di Napoli insists Milan coach Paulo Fonseca isn't to blame for Leao's struggles.

He told TMW Radio: "We need to start questioning ourselves. Leao's attitude is to be condemned, he thinks he's a phenomenon and he's not, it's not a question of the coach.

"He can't play one game yes and 15 no. It's the continuity that gives you the dimension of a top player.

"Then you can also condemn the club for certain attitudes, because something like that couldn't happen with (Antonio) Conte."