Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire

Calaio adamant Napoli striker Lukaku best in Serie A

Calaio adamant Napoli striker Lukaku best in Serie A
Calaio adamant Napoli striker Lukaku best in Serie AAction Plus
Former Napoli striker Emanuele Calaiò is convinced Romelu Lukaku is the best centre-forward in Serie A.

Calaio also insists there is more to come from the Belgium international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"And he’s still playing at 50% of his condition,” Calaiò told Tuttosport

“So far he’s relied on his experience, jostling with opposition defenders and getting on the ball to facilitate the wingers and midfielders. We haven’t seen the real Lukaku yet.

“When he’s in his best condition, we will go back to admiring the Belgian for his plays in front of goal, like his Inter days. He is still the best striker in Serie A. Whether he’s playing well or badly, Lukaku always manages to score 20 goals a season. And he’s a big leader for his teammates.” 

Mentions
Serie ALukaku RomeluCalaio EmanueleNapoli
Related Articles
Denis: Napoli were right to swap Osimhen for Lukaku
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Napoli striker Lukaku: Naples experience is amazing