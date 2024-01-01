Calaio adamant Napoli striker Lukaku best in Serie A

Former Napoli striker Emanuele Calaiò is convinced Romelu Lukaku is the best centre-forward in Serie A.

Calaio also insists there is more to come from the Belgium international.

"And he’s still playing at 50% of his condition,” Calaiò told Tuttosport.

“So far he’s relied on his experience, jostling with opposition defenders and getting on the ball to facilitate the wingers and midfielders. We haven’t seen the real Lukaku yet.

“When he’s in his best condition, we will go back to admiring the Belgian for his plays in front of goal, like his Inter days. He is still the best striker in Serie A. Whether he’s playing well or badly, Lukaku always manages to score 20 goals a season. And he’s a big leader for his teammates.”