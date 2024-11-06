Ex-Napoli captain Insigne: If Conte called me...?

Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne is back in Naples.

Former Napoli captain Insigne admits he's excited about what he's seeing from the team under coach Antonio Conte.

"I expect a great match on Sunday, Inter have an important Champions League match against Arsenal today, but let's not forget that they are a great team. Conte will know how to prepare for them," Insigne said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli ahead of the weekend clash at Inter.

"I have a dream in my heart that Napoli can win the Scudetto again, I can only hope that what we experienced two years ago can happen. Inzaghi is a great coach, Inter have a great director who knows how to choose the right players.

"I'm fine in Toronto, now the championship is over and I'm on vacation in Naples. In Canada you don't live sports with pressure, soccer is not very popular, the crowd that loves basketball and hockey is warmer. I wanted to thank the Neapolitan fans for the messages, I have a resounding love for this city.

"We know the passion that we fans have for the Napoli shirt, the coach is right to give serenity. From the North they want to put pressure on Napoli, Conte knows how to work very well and knows how to bring out everything that the players have inside.

"Better that the defeat came now against Atalanta, so we can push harder and then we'll recover starting from the match against Inter. I'm fine in Toronto, but Naples is my home, I always take my holidays here. You can't live without Naples. What if Conte called me? In Naples you can't say no, if he were to call me I'd already be in Castel Volturno."