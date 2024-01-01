Ex-Lazio chief Tare: Kvaratskhelia could've joined before Napoli; Castellanos future?

Former Lazio sports director Igli Tare admits he was close to signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before he joined Napoli.

Tare stepped down from Lazio last year.

He told TV Play: "Kvaratskhelia was an option for Lazio before he went to Napoli. Why didn't he arrive? I can't say. But it's true that there was an opportunity to bring him to Lazio."

On Edinson Cavani, Tare continued: "I feel sorry for Cavani, because I had an agreement with the agents to bring him to Lazio. But the relationship between (Lazio president Claudio) Lotito and (former Palermo president) Zamparini wasn't the best and so they decided to give him to Napoli. It's a regret, because he would have done well for Lazio."

Tare also discussed the potential of Taty Castellanos, stating: "Castellanos can easily fit into a squad like Lazio's, he has the personality, grit and cunning of an Argentine. It's too early to make a judgment, because he must deserve to be Ciro Immobile's heir.

"Can he do well at Lazio? Yes, because he knows how to move well, he's also strong in the air. But I like to take stock with the ball still in the air. There are ups and downs during the season. Without Immobile and becoming a starter, I hope he can demonstrate the trust that has been given."