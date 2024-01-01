Tare proud of Lazio work; ready for management return

Former Lazio sporting director Igli Tare says he's ready to return to management.

However, Tare insists rumours of talks with Fiorentina and Napoli were wide of the mark.

He said at the Palermo Football Club function yesterday: "I take away so many beautiful memories, 15 unforgettable years, 18 if we add those as a footballer. They were years of joy and suffering, I had the opportunity to get to know this reality that will remain forever within me.

"I've said it many times. You always have the first player you buy, which was Christian Brocchi. Then the first of a major level, which was Hernanes from San Paolo. Then everything became a habit. Going from the pitch to behind the desk was nice.

"It ended because it was right this way, the cycle had come to an end. I hadn't planned to say goodbye, but when ideas and paths diverge, it's right to take a step back and make room for new people."

Tare added: "Absolutely (I'm ready to return), but it's right to wait for the right time and the right club."