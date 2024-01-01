Agent explains Soule decision to join Roma

The agent of Matias Soule says he always prioritised a move to AS Roma this summer.

Soule left Juventus for the Giallorossi this week.

“We evaluated many possibilities on the market and when we realised that Juve had to sell Mati, due to financial problems and balancing the books, among the offers Roma was the perfect place for him, with a style of football that suits him, an enormous club that has lots of Argentines in its history, like Batistuta, Samuel and Balbo,” agent Martin Guastadisegno told Retesport.

“When the call from Roma arrived, he told me to do everything I could to make it happen. He didn’t want to even listen to any other proposal. We thank Juventus for listening to the lad, and the biggest thanks to Roma, Daniele De Rossi, Souloukou and Ghisolfi who wanted him at all costs. He is very enthusiastic and wants to prove himself.

“He does have a dream of playing in the Premier League, as more or less everyone does now, but not going to any old club. He didn’t want to join a team that has no sporting project,” added Guastadisegno.

“I can reveal that in April we saw Bayer Leverkusen play at the Olimpico, he left the stadium and told me it would be wonderful to play here one day. The real situation came about later, at the end of May. When I told him the chat had got real, his eyes lit up and he did everything to come to Roma.

“What he wants is fundamental, I try to do what is in the interests of the player and want to make him happy.”

Guasadisegno added, “Daniele was fundamental, he did call and explained the plan, got him involved. The Friedkins are extraordinary club owners, always eager with an ambitious project. I am sure that with them, the victories will arrive. They know what Roma represent in the history of football.”