Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli: Conte can bring title back to Napoli

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli says Antonio Conte can bring the Scudetto back to Napoli.

Cobolli Gigli says Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis chose right in appointing the former Juve coach.

He said on Radio Kiss Kiss: "Was handing the team over to Conte the right move by ADL? In my opinion, yes, the important thing is that it stays as it is now.

"De Laurentiis is capable of being president, he has shown it. However, he must remain in that job, without being the director or coach, trusting Conte. If that is the case, I am convinced that something good will come out of it.

"Wherever he has gone, with a few exceptions like Tottenham, he has done great things. In Turin, Conte will want to win at all costs to show Juve what he was.

"(Thiago) Motta will have to try to win, I don't have a prediction for that match. If Conte wins, Napoli will take a psychological kick upwards, if Motta wins, they will strengthen. Juve-Napoli is therefore a particularly delicate match."