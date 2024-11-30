Ex-Juventus midfielder Pogba suffers playing blow in Dubai

Some bad news for released Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba this week.

Pogba was due to take part in the King's Cup in Dubai this Saturday. For this gala match, Pogba had been invited, as had John Terry and Roberto Carlos. But the match was ultimately cancelled, due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"We regret to inform you that the King's Cup Dubai has been postponed to February 2025," the event organisers announced.

"We will announce the exact dates of the postponed event soon. We thank you for your understanding and support."

In the meantime, Pogba continues his fitness in Miami (USA) as he seeks a new club.

