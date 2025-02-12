Juventus coach Motta: Victory over PSV step in right direction

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admitted some relief after their Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven.

Juve took a slender 2-1 lead after the first-leg of their round 16 playoff.

“Many things have changed, including the importance of the match, that it’s over 180 minutes rather than one-off,” Motta told Sky Italia.

“It is a victory, a step in the right direction, but we need to be at the maximum level in the second leg too in order to face an attacking side that presses and plays really good football. We will be ready to achieve our objective, which is to carry on in the Champions League.

“I agree it was a very balanced match and we have certainly improved in bringing more bodies into the box.

“We are constantly working on this, both at home and away, as we need to attack the penalty area and too often we haven’t had enough support in those situations. We did a bit better tonight, we discuss it every day, the more bodies in the box and the better the chance you will score.

“We have a very attacking full-back in Timothy Weah, but also three midfielders, three strikers, all players who must attack the box, because that’s where you can score goals.”

He added, “This sport is about the collective and when I talk about individuals, then I am the one who needs to improve. I always said it, I lead this team, I have to explain to them many things and explain them better.

“The attitude is the foundation of this profession, it is the basis of everything. They can all contribute in different ways depending on their characteristics, but it is a team sport and we must never forget that.”