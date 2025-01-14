Ex-Juventus coach Capello unimpressed by Motta's impact

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello feels Thiago Motta's team is underachieving.

Capello admits he was expecting more from Juve at this stage in the season.

“I’d never expect Juventus to be so behind, especially considering the club and coach’s firm decisions in the summer, starting with (Fede) Chiesa’s sale,” Capello told Gazzetta.it.

“The team’s identity is still unclear. They didn’t concede much at the start of the season, but they struggled to score. Now it’s the other way around.

“The feeling is that the play is too slow and that it’s easy for opponents to find adjustments.”

On Motta, he added: “Don’t think only about your idea of football and adapt to the players’ characteristics. The same is true for any other coach, not only Motta.”