Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Bournemouth lining up move for Liverpool attacker Doak
Man Utd make summer sale decision for Zirkzee

Danilo distances himself from his agent after Juventus blast for Motta axe

Carlos Volcano
Danilo distances himself from his agent after Juventus blast for Motta axe
Danilo distances himself from his agent after Juventus blast for Motta axeSports Press Photo / ddp USA / Profimedia
Former Juventus captain Danilo has distanced himself from criticism of the club from his agent.

Danilo's agent, Bruno Misorelli, blasted Juve's board after the sacking of Thiago Motta yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Motta was axed and replaced by Igor Tudor on Sunday evening.

In reaction, Misorelli took to social media to declare: "First Motta, now Tudor: they haven't learned anything."

In response, Danilo also posted: "I completely disagree with my agent's statements and comments, and I would never allow myself to advise the board on what to do. I am a fan from afar and I only wish Juventus the best."

Danilo left Juve last summer to return home to Brazil with Flamengo.

Mentions
Serie ADaniloMotta ThiagoJuventusFlamengo RJFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tudor due in Turin as Juventus prepare Motta axe
Mancini prepared to step in at Juventus as firefighter
Tudor lined up to replace Motta at Juventus