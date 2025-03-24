Danilo distances himself from his agent after Juventus blast for Motta axe

Former Juventus captain Danilo has distanced himself from criticism of the club from his agent.

Danilo's agent, Bruno Misorelli, blasted Juve's board after the sacking of Thiago Motta yesterday.

Motta was axed and replaced by Igor Tudor on Sunday evening.

In reaction, Misorelli took to social media to declare: "First Motta, now Tudor: they haven't learned anything."

In response, Danilo also posted: "I completely disagree with my agent's statements and comments, and I would never allow myself to advise the board on what to do. I am a fan from afar and I only wish Juventus the best."

Danilo left Juve last summer to return home to Brazil with Flamengo.