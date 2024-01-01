Ex-junior coach tells AC Milan: Don't waste time with Camarda

Massimo D'Amaro says AC Milan whizkid Francesco Camarda is the best young player he's coached.

D'Amaro is the head of the Afforese football school.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I've been training children for almost twenty years: if I do the math, I've seen fifteen hundred of them, Camarda is the strongest of all. He was with us for only one season, but it was enough for us all to understand that he was different from the others. If I had to describe him with just one word, I would use 'flair'. He did what he wanted with the ball, he scored in any way.

"Most kids that young inevitably let it slip away. Camarda didn't: he kept it attached to his foot. He was also different physically, taller and bigger than the others. We played five against five, obviously without predefined roles or schemes. But we had one. Or rather, it was Camarda who had it in his head: give the ball to him who scored.

"Francesco is made for football. In addition to his feet, he also has the right head. And I would immediately let him breathe the air of the first team: training and going on the bench there, rather than in the U23, would do him good. He already plays three years younger in the Primavera, and yet he makes the difference. There is no point in delaying his inclusion among the big boys."