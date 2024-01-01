Tribal Football
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Ex-Inter Milan striker Vieri: We'll see an exciting Serie A season
Former Juventus, AC Milan and Inter striker Christian Vieri is convinced of an exciting Serie A season ahead.

Vieri can see all his former clubs being involved in the Scudetto race.

He told Quotidiano Sportivo: "The first matches are difficult because you have little time to train, especially after the summers with the big tournaments.

"It's not even easy to play in such heat. Inter and Juventus have done well, Milan is still a bit behind. Napoli themselves started badly and then got two victories.

"I predict an entertaining championship until the end. On the third day they all have time to recover."

