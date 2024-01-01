Ex-Inter Milan GM Branca: Juventus had best market; I didn't force out Motta

Former Inter Milan GM Marco Branca has been impressed by the market work of Juventus.

Branca feels Juve have been revived under new coach Thiago Motta.

He told TV Play: "After many years I still feel the affection of the Inter fans, when they meet me they praise me and it's part of the game. Just as for Juve and Milan there were Agnelli and Berlusconi, for us there was Massimo Moratti and that's fine.

"Thiago Motta's farewell because of me? I think it's the exact opposite. I told him that I would have preferred to talk about it at the end of the championship, he wanted PSG and he wanted this experience already in January. I absolutely did not agree. I'm happy to see him as a coach at high levels, he's very good. A great professional and I think he's deserving this upgrade from Bologna to Juventus.

"The best market in Serie A? From the point of view of functionality and the coach's idea, in my opinion Juventus took every piece based on the coach's ideas, then Inter didn't need it because they are already strong as they are and they took a great striker, then the others are equivalent. I'm happy for the good start of Verona who have a rather good manager."