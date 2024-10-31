Ex-Cagliari coach Ranieri admits he's ready for new job

Claudio Ranieri says he's ready to return to football.

Ranieri stood down from Cagliari at the end of last season, but admits he's now ready for a new job.

He told Il Corriere della Sera: "I confess that I want to challenge myself again even if I have already said no to more than one offer.

"Let's see if a call from a national team arrives. Not the Italian one: I have the utmost faith in (Luciano) Spalletti."

Ranieri also said, "Cagliari is everything to me, my place in the world. When I first arrived I was a young coach without certainties and they were three wonderful years, from Serie C to Serie A with relative safety."