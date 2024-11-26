Ex-AC Milan defender Antonini explains taking U17 Al Nassr coaching job

Former AC Milan defender Luca Antonini has explained taking the U17 coaching job at Al Nassr.

Antonini spoke to Radio Serie A about his experience in Saudi Arabia so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I arrived when the championship had already started, I did two: we won one and drew another. At the moment in Saudi Arabia they are also investing in the youth sector, Al Nassr started working on the growth of the youth sector last year and this year they have changed about twenty coaches: I am the only Italian, there are many Portuguese, some Brazilians.

"In this part of the world they have passion, but when you take 17-year-olds who don't have an organised path behind them for a long time, you have to work hard. I arrived when we were throwing the ball forward and working on the second ball, like at the oratory. While I prefer to start from the bottom and now even the kids are recognizing this work."

He added: "Does Cristiano Ronaldo come to watch our games? He often goes to watch the Under 15 games where his son plays."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play