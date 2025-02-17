Ex-AC Milan coach Sacchi announces: I'm thinking about returning to coaching

Former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi has declared he's ready to return to coaching.

In an interview with Adnkronos, Sacchi confirmed his plans.

He declared: "I'm thinking about returning to coaching, in Italy or abroad.

"I have many (ideas). But whether to do it in Italy I don't know. I love this country too much but I have a flaw. I say what I think and therefore I have to think about what it means for all of us. I have offers.

"They've asked me to go for example to Brazil, Argentina, Spain. And many others."

Sacchi's last experience dates back to 2001 with Parma, although from 2010 to 2014 he also held the position of technical coordinator of the Italian youth national teams, from the Under 16 team to the Under 21s.