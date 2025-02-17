Ranieri praises Roma matchwinner Soule

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was delighted with matchwinner Matias Soule after victory over Parma.

Soule struck the only goal of the game on Sunday.

“I believe in him a lot. It’s not easy to be at Roma,” Ranieri told Sky Italia afterwards. “He’s working very hard and needs to stay calm: he belongs to the Roma future.

“I am satisfied, I knew it would be difficult here.

“We scored a beautiful goal and then we needed to kill off the match. We came close but couldn’t manage it, but I’m happy. Another three points: just what we needed.”

