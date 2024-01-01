Italy captain Donnarumma posts message to unhappy fans

Tribal Football
PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has posted a message to disappointed Italy fans after their Euros exit.

Defeat to Switzerland saw the title holders eliminated at the round of 16 stage.

Thank you for all your support!” wrote Italy captain and former AC Mila  youngster Donnarumma on Instagram.

“We are bitter and well aware that the performance of the team was not up to the standards of your expectations or our potential, and I take a lot of responsibility for that.

“You all gave your support and your passion, I assure you that every single player felt your presence and your support on the field.

“This defeat is a very strong, valuable lesson for the whole team and we are ready to learn from it to grow and improve together.

“From today we will start to work with heads and hearts, with the objective of preparing in the best way for the next few games and the World Cup.

“We have the pride and the privilege to wear this jersey and we will always respect what it represents: our history, our culture and all of you who support us in every game.

“Thank you from the heart for your tireless support. We can’t wait to repay your faith and affection with performances worthy of this Nazionale.

“Forza Azzurri!”

