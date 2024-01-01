Ex-AC Milan captain Ambrosini convinced Fofana will prove positive addition

Former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini says Youssouf Fofana will prove himself a quality signing.

Fofana has joined Milan from AS Monaco.

Ambrosini told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He is a nice addition, because he is good at reading the trajectories of the opponent's passes and knows how to occupy spaces well.

"When you play with a two-man midfield, the midfielders are asked to cover a lot of field and he knows how to do it, he has the ability to do it. Yes, I think he can definitely help Milan."

Asked about coach Paulo Fonseca's 4-3-3 formation, Ambrosini also said: "Good. I'm sure it will be an option, both from the start and during the match: Reijnders with Fofana and Loftus, not bad eh."