Everton move to beat Fenerbahce to Amrabat signing

Everton are making a late move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international is in talks with Fenerbahce about a move to Turkey this week, but now Everton are trying to convince him about a return to England, states transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Amrabat spent last season on-loan with Manchester United, finishing the campaign an FA Cup winner.

Romano is reporting: "Negotiations underway between Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.

"€2m loan and €12m mandatory buy clause offered, Fiorentina want more.

"Talks continue as Amrabat also received an approach from Everton today."

