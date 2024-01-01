Everton move to beat Fenerbahce to Amrabat signing

Everton are making a late move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
The Morocco international is in talks with Fenerbahce about a move to Turkey this week, but now Everton are trying to convince him about a return to England, states transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
Amrabat spent last season on-loan with Manchester United, finishing the campaign an FA Cup winner.
Romano is reporting: "Negotiations underway between Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.
"€2m loan and €12m mandatory buy clause offered, Fiorentina want more.
"Talks continue as Amrabat also received an approach from Everton today."