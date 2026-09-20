Real Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Federico Valverde has suffered a serious injury from Kang-in Lee's tackle during their 2-1 LaLiga defeat on Sunday (September 20).

Jose Mourinho’s side lost their second LaLiga game of the season at the hands of local rivals Atletico Madrid.

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Dean Huijsen’s red card seemed to be the turning point, with Alex Grimaldo scoring the resulting penalty and Jonathan David doubling Atletico’s lead a few minutes later.

Atletico were perhaps lucky to have ended the match with 11 men, however. Lee launched a dangerous studs up tackle on Valverde but was spared any punishment.

Valverde remained on the pitch and completed the full 90 minutes.

Real Madrid have since released a statement confirming that the midfielder has suffered ‘severe trauma to the left ankle.’

“Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with severe trauma to the left ankle, suffered in this afternoon's match. Valverde will undergo further tests in the coming hour,” the club said.