Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

David Moyes confirms Jarrad Branthwaite transfer plan

Steven Gerrard 'scared' by JJ Gabriel's Man United exit demand

Man United lineup v Fulham: Confirmed team news as both managers need a win

Man City lineup v Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Maresca considers Doku recall

Most read on Flashscore News

Kylian Mbappe leaves Nike for On as Federer-backed brand ramps up football project

Magnificent Salah fires hat-trick as Trabzonspor crush champions Galatasaray

New France boss Zidane announces first squad, Mbappe confirmed as captain

Teenage star Iva Jovic cruises to second-straight Guadalajara title

Real Madrid confirm serious Fede Valverde injury from controversial Kang-in Lee tackle

Real Madrid confirm serious Fede Valverde injury from controversial Kang-in Lee tackle
Real Madrid confirm serious Fede Valverde injury from controversial Kang-in Lee tackleOscar J. Barroso / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Real Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Federico Valverde has suffered a serious injury from Kang-in Lee's tackle during their 2-1 LaLiga defeat on Sunday (September 20).

Jose Mourinho’s side lost their second LaLiga game of the season at the hands of local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dean Huijsen’s red card seemed to be the turning point, with Alex Grimaldo scoring the resulting penalty and Jonathan David doubling Atletico’s lead a few minutes later.

Atletico were perhaps lucky to have ended the match with 11 men, however. Lee launched a dangerous studs up tackle on Valverde but was spared any punishment.

Valverde remained on the pitch and completed the full 90 minutes.

Real Madrid have since released a statement confirming that the midfielder has suffered ‘severe trauma to the left ankle.’

“Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with severe trauma to the left ankle, suffered in this afternoon's match. Valverde will undergo further tests in the coming hour,” the club said.

Mentions
LaLigaKang-In LeeFederico ValverdeReal MadridAtl. Madrid

Related Articles

Mourinho launches attack on referee committee after Real Madrid derby defeat

Jose Mourinho slams referees after Real's Madrid derby defeat

David scores agains as Atletico outmatch 10-man Real to claim Madrid derby victory