Everton could rival Inter Milan over a key January transfer target.

The Toffees are looking to improve their attacking options at the start of 2027 with Thierno Barry the only senior centre forward currently available to David Moyes.

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The Frenchman has scored 10 goals scored in competitions, but he needs support at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and Moyes is tracking Caligari teenager Paul Mendy.

The 19-year-old has impressed in his first season in Serie A and several clubs have already shown an interest in luring him away in 2027.

As per reports from Teamtalk, the towering forward fits the profile of what Moyes is looking for, despite only scoring two goals so far this season.

Inter Milan are also in the hunt for the Senegal international, and their ability to offer UEFA Champions League football could cause an issue for Moyes, with Cagliari setting his asking price at €30 million.