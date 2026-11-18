Everton are expected to be busy during the January transfer window as David Moyes plans changes.

A new striker is the key objective for Moyes, but he's also still on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman at right-back, if he can land a few targets at the start of 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club will also utilise the window as a chance to assess which players they are looking to retain for 2027/28.

Jack Grealish is not expected to stay beyond the summer, with the Toffees certain on their stance not to make his loan permanent, following a disciplinary breach.

The most high-profile free transfer exit could Michael Keane, after the England international signed a new one-year extension back in April.

The 33-year-old repeated his renewal trick from the year before, signing a new one-year contract in July 2025, but negotiations for a third year running have not started.

Keane's place in Moyes' plans has decreased this season, with Jarrad Branthwaite back fit, and the club are not looking to sell Jake O'Brien.