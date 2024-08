Empoli medical organised for Chelsea striker Anjorin

Empoli are on the brink of signing Chelsea striker Tino Anjorin.

Serie A Empoli have kicked off the season in superb fashion, though management accept the squad is short of quality and depth.

Advertisement Advertisement

Empoli are now in advanced talks to sign Anjorin outright.

BBC Sport says the deal will be for a nominal fee, though include a hefty sell-on clause for Chelsea.

Anjorin, 22, is expected in Italy today for a medical ahead of penning his Empoli contract.