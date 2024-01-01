Elkann says he remains fully committed to Juventus

Exor president John Elkann says the family is fully committed to Juventus.

Exor are the parent company of Juve and Elkann insists they remain determined to bring fresh success to the club.

He told the In Good Company podcast: "Football has been a true passion for our family. A responsibility that we have had for more than 100 years, and a passion that we share with the many families who love the Juventus.

"My children were lucky enough to grow up in a period in which Juventus won nine Scudetti in a row. So, like my grandfather, they grew up with a Juve that achieved extraordinary results, and for this reason they are incredibly passionate about it.

"Football is made of people, competition and great performances, exactly like our clubs. A football club is made of people, it is made of competition and resources to try to use in the best possible way. And since our clubs aspire to achieve great results, there is a lot to learn from high-intensity environments like those of professional sport."