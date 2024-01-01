Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Elkann says he remains fully committed to Juventus

Elkann says he remains fully committed to Juventus
Elkann says he remains fully committed to Juventus
Elkann says he remains fully committed to JuventusAction Plus
Exor president John Elkann says the family is fully committed to Juventus.

Exor are the parent company of Juve and Elkann insists they remain determined to bring fresh success to the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the In Good Company podcast:  "Football has been a true passion for our family. A responsibility that we have had for more than 100 years, and a passion that we share with the many families who love the Juventus.

"My children  were lucky enough to grow up in a period in which Juventus won nine Scudetti in a row. So, like my grandfather, they grew up with a Juve that achieved extraordinary results, and for this reason they are incredibly passionate about it.

"Football is made of people, competition and great performances, exactly like our clubs. A football club is made of people, it is made of competition and resources to try to use in the best possible way. And since our clubs aspire to achieve great results, there is a lot to learn from high-intensity environments like those of professional sport."

Mentions
Serie AJuventus
Related Articles
Villa Luiz sale hits road-block with Juventus
Spurs, Juventus go head-to-head for Calafiori
Prem interest growing in Bologna defender Calafiori